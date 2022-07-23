Afghanistan: Sporadic gunshots heard near police station in Baghlan province

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): Sporadic gunshots were heard near the police department in Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Baghlan province on Saturday, a local media reported.

Meanwhile, one child was killed and three others were injured in an explosive device blast outside the provincial capital Lashkar Gah on Friday, the provincial director of information and culture, Hafiz Rashid Helmandi said on Saturday.

"The incident took place when some daily wagers, including children, were loading scrap metals from a container on a truck," he added.

The official said that all the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Xinhua reported.

Earlier, around two months ago, two children lost their lives and another was seriously wounded in a similar incident in northern Kunduz province.



Afghanistan has been regarded as the most mine-contaminated country in the world as mines and unexploded ordnances left over from the war often claim the lives of people, mostly children.

In war-torn and economically impoverished Afghanistan, many children are working on the streets to earn a livelihood and support their families.

Many people in the country are facing a severe food crisis and the most vulnerable are children. Many Afghans revealed that they are not able to buy food. They also complained about the high price of food.

This comes as Afghanistan continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis and food shortages after the Taliban took over the country in August last year.

Without enough food and the right nutrition, they can become malnourished which can lead to illness, infections, stunting and death.

Since the Islamic Emirate's takeover in August 2021, living costs and food prices have skyrocketed and it cited World Bank findings saying that incomes are likely to have fallen by around a third in the last few months of 2021, a media report said.

An increasing number of families are jobless and destitute and are resorting to desperate measures to feed their children, as per the report. (ANI)

