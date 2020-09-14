Aircraft used by King Birendra to be exhibited at Narayanhiti Museum

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 (ANI): The Avro Aircraft ANA 020, which was once used by late King Birendra and members of the royal family, has increased excitement among the public as it makes its way to Narayanhiti Museum.

The Nepal Army had towed the aircraft grounded for two years to take it to Badam Maidan where it will be kept in an exhibition for visitors. As it was left on the sideways entrance of the museum, several passersby stopped and took selfies and photos of the aircraft.

"This airplane was used by King Birendra. We have never had a chance to see it before. It is a historical asset for us. I am very much delighted to see it so closely," Sheela Timsina, a local resident who made a stop-over near the museum gate, told ANI.

The Nepal Army upon receiving permission from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation and Tribhuvan International Airport towed the aircraft on Saturday night to the other gate of the museum.



Before towing it to its destination, some of its parts including the wing was dismembered to pass it through the narrow roads of Kathmandu valley. Though the aircraft is yet to enter the museum, a sense of excitement has already spread among the people

"Curiosity drove me to witness the aircraft which our Kings use to fly. I am simply mesmerised by looking at this aircraft," said Jhalaklal Adhikari, another passerby who was one among several people taking a selfie with the aircraft.

Monarchs and monarchy were worshipped as an incarnation of God in Nepal until the People's Movement II of 2006 when absolute monarchy was thrown, citing autocratic rule imposed by the then King Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah.

After King Gyanendra vacated the Narayanhiti Palace in 2008, it was turned to Narayanhiti Museum and people are allowed to tour the former palace.

The palace and lifestyle of the king have always remained a subject of interest for the public. It increased further after the royal massacre in June 2001 when the entire family of Birendra Bir Bikram Shah was killed. (ANI)

