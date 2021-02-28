Representative Image
1 civilian killed, 9 wounded in blast in Afghanistan's Ghazni

ANI | Updated: Feb 28, 2021 20:17 IST


Ghazni [Afghanistan], February 28 (ANI): One civilian was killed and nine more were wounded including seven civilians in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in the city of Ghazni on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, TOLO News wrote," One civilian was killed and nine more were wounded--including seven civilians--in an explosion that targeted a police vehicle in the city of Ghazni this afternoon, the provincial police said."
Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp rise in violence.
No group has so far taken responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

