1 cop killed in gun attack on Pakistan police station

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): One Pakistani policeman was killed and another injured when unidentified persons opened fire at policemen at Draban Kalan police station here.



The incident took place on Wednesday night at Draban Kalan police station in Dera Ismail Khan district, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported citing local police.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Fahim and the injured as Hidayatullah.

Both, the deceased and injured were shifted to Mufti Mahmood Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. (ANI)

