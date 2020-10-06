1 dead, 590 injured in Kyrgyz clashes, six policemen critical

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], October 6 (ANI/Sputnik) - As many as 190 policemen were injured in clashes with protesters in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, the National Center for the Prevention of Torture told Sputnik on Tuesday.



Earlier in the day, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry said that a total of 590 people were injured and one person was killed in the clashes.

"A total of 190 policemen were injured in the unrest in Bishkek. Six of them are in grave condition," a spokesman for the center said.

According to the spokesman, four special vehicles were burnt down, and six special vehicles were damaged by the protesters. (ANI/Sputnik)

