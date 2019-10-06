Representative Image
Representative Image

1 dead after 3.8 magnitude quake strikes Mirpur in PoK

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:52 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): At least one person lost his life and two others suffered injuries after a house collapsed in Mirpur following an earthquake measuring 3.8 on Richter scale that struck off the city and its adjoining areas in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on Sunday morning.
Quoting Pakistan Meteorological Department, ARY News the epicentre of the quake, with a depth of 15 kilometres, was 12 km north-west of Jehlum's course in the Valley.
Mirpur and adjoining areas were shaken by tremors at 10:28 a.m. (local time) for two to three seconds.
Rescue sources were quoted as saying that tremors in the area resulted in a house to collapse, burying three under the debris, with two shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Last month, at least 40 people were killed and 800 were injured when a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted the Kashmiri city of Mirpur, roughly 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Jhelum in agricultural Punjab province.
Tremors were also felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Charsadda, Swat, Khyber, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Nowshera, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar and Kohistan. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 15:02 IST

Voting begins for parliamentary elections in Tunisia

Tunis [Tunisia], Oct. 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The polling centres for the parliamentary elections opened in 24 provinces of Tunisia on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 13:15 IST

India, France pay homage to WWI brave hearts in Paris

Paris [France], Oct 6 (ANI): India and France paid homage to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War. A ceremony was hosted at Villers Guislain Indian War memorial here on Sunday to pay tributes to the brave hearts.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:34 IST

43 residents of Ghazni, taken hostage by Taliban, released

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 6 : Forty-three residents of Khwaja Omri district in the southern Afghan province of Ghazni, who were abducted by the Taliban two days ago, have been released following mediation by tribal elders, the provincial governor's office said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:18 IST

Libya's east-based army launches airstrikes against UN-backed...

Tripoli [Libya], Oct. 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Libya's east-based army on early Sunday announced that it has launched airstrikes on the forces of its rival UN-backed government in the city of Sirte, located some 450 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 11:41 IST

Biden says Trump 'won't destroy' him over Ukraine controversy

Washington [USA], Oct. 5 (ANI/Xinhua): "You won't destroy me, and you won't destroy my family," Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden wrote in an opinion piece for The Washington Post on Saturday, his latest response to US President Donald Trump's call for an investigat

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:59 IST

Pak approves tax relief for Gwadar port

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): The federal cabinet has approved legislative changes to address a longstanding issue of tax concessions for Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:45 IST

Hong Kong transport networks partially re-open

Hong Kong, Oct 6 (ANI): Transport networks, including Mass Transit Railway (MTR) stations, across Hong Kong partially reopened on Sunday after it was completely shut the day before in an unprecedented shutdown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:24 IST

Pakistan: Polio cases rise to 72; 3 new cases registered in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 6 (ANI): The number of polio cases in Pakistan climbed to 72 this year with three new cases registered in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:20 IST

Gujaratis organise Garba nights to celebrate Navaratri in Madagascar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 6 (ANI): The Gujarati community has organised Garba and Dandiya nights to celebrate the festival of Navaratri in Madagascar.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 08:52 IST

US-North Korea nuclear talks come to abrupt end

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time being, officials of the two countries said on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:23 IST

Tibetan govt passes resolution on 'reincarnation of Dalai Lama'

Dharamshala [Himachal Pradesh], Oct 06 (ANI): In a strong message to China, Tibetan government-in-exile has passed a resolution reaffirming that the successor of Dalai Lama will be chosen by the spiritual leader himself and no nation has locus standi on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

US points to 'good discussions' during Stockholm talks with North Korea

Stockholm [Sweden], Oct 06 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has refused North Korea's claims that the Saturday denuclearization talks were not a success, with the US State Department pointing to some new initiatives that could help make progress in the negotiations.

Read More
iocl