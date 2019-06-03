1 killed, 17 injured in 3 Kabul blasts

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 02 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 17 others wounded in a series of blasts in Kabul on Sunday.
Three IED bombs detonated amid the Eid al-Fitr celebration in the capital, reported Tolo News
"The first blast targeted a bus carrying students of the education university and killed one shopkeeper and wounded at least 17 others," Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for Ministry of Interior Affairs said. Two other blasts also occurred in the same area.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)
