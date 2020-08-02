1 killed, 18 injured in car bomb blast at Jalalabad prison's entrance gate

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], August 2 (ANI): One person has been killed and 18 people have been injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison.

TOLO news quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, as saying, "1 person was killed and 18 people were injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison and terrorists were reportedly on the upper floor."

Citing reports from local reporters, TOLO news has said that a suicide bomber has detonated a vehicle full of explosives close to the prison in PD4 of Jalalabad and gunfire was heard close to the prison.

Though the Ministry of Interior has confirmed about the incident in Jalalabad but has not given any further details, TOLO news reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack. (ANI)

