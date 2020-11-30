1 killed, 6 injured after Pak security forces opened fire at Pak-Afghan border

Chaman [Pakistan], November 30 (ANI): A man was killed and six other suffered injuries following the open firing by the Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) on unarmed Pashtuns at Chaman-Spin Boldak (Afghanistan-Pakistan) border gate area on Sunday.

The Pashtuns traders who crossed the border on foot with their goods, and some border officials exchanged hot words after the latter stopped the former from crossing the border, Dawn reported citing sources.

They said the protesting traders gathered at the Friendship Gate and urged the security personnel to open the gate. Upon refusal, the traders started pelting the personnel with stones and burnt tyres near the gate.

The situation turned violent when a protesting trader opened fire on the security personnel.



They returned the fire, leaving seven people, including two children, injured.

Sources said the injured were rushed to Chaman's district hospital, where one of them died during treatment.

While confirming the incident, Chaman's Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani said that four of the injured had been shifted to the trauma centre of Quetta's Civil Hospital.

While condemning the attack on the civilians, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar asked the Pakistan government whether those who attacked the civilians will be prosecuted or not.

"Strongly condemn FC's firing on unarmed civilians in Chaman. Security forces continue to attack our people mercilessly. What laws allow the FC to open fire on unarmed civilians? Will the FC personnel who attacked civilians be arrested and prosecuted?" Mohsin Dawar tweeted. (ANI)

