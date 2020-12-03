1 killed, 6 injured in cylinder explosion in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], December 3 (ANI): A 10-year old boy was killed and six others sustained injuries on Thursday in a cylinder blast at a residential building located at Dua Chowk in New Karachi.

The cylinder explosion caused a blaze that resulted in the collapse of a portion of the building, reported ARY News.

According to the initial report of the police, the explosion occurred when the owner of the house ignited a cigarette amidst gas leakage.



According to ARY News, one part of the building has collapsed due to the blaze that broke out following the blast.

The victims have been shifted to the nearby hospital for medical assistance while the operation has also been started to remove the debris.

Earlier in the month of September, at least four persons were killed and seven were severely wounded when a multi-story residential building collapsed in city's area of Korangi, reported ARY News. (ANI)

