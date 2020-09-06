1 killed, 7 injured in Brimingham's stabbing attack

Birmingham [UK], September 06 (ANI): At least one person was killed and seven other suffered injuries in a stabbing attack in the UK city of Birmingham, the West Midlands police said on Sunday.

"We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following the events in Birmingham city centre overnight. A man has tragically died. Another man and a woman have suffered serious injuries and five others have also been injured, although their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening," Sputnik quoted the police statement.

The stabbings took place between 23:30 and 01:20 GMT and are said to be linked, according to the police. (ANI)

