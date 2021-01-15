1 killed, 7 injured in car explosion in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Ghazni [Afghanistan], January 15 (ANI): One person was killed and seven others suffered injuries in car bomb explosion in Ghazni province early on Friday morning, Tolo News reported citing Ghazni governor's spokesman.

The explosion took place on Kabul-Kandahar highway.



No terror group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack.

In the last few months, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence despite the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks to resolve the conflict in the country.

Taliban continues to carry out attacks on Afghan government targets, make territorial gains, and target Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) bases. (ANI)

