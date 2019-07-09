According to USGS, the epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers, around 84 kilometers east of the provincial capital Ahvaz.
1 killed after 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattles southwest Iran

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:55 IST

Ahvaz [Iran], July 8 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 24 others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck southwestern province of Khuzestan on Monday.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the quake was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers, around 84 kilometers east of the provincial capital Ahvaz.
The rescue and relief operators have been dispatched to the area. The quake has caused damage to many houses in the region, reported Xinhua news agency.
As many as 15 aftershocks of magnitude between 3 and 4.6 have been registered after the quake. (ANI)

