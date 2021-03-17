1 Pakistani Rangers official killed, 10 injured in explosion in Karachi

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): One Pakistani Rangers' official was killed and several others suffered injuries in an explosion in Karachi's Orangi Town on Monday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz said the attack was apparently directed at the Rangers personnel who were passing through the area in a vehicle when the bomb -- fitted in a parked motorcycle -- went off, Dawn reported.

As a result, three Rangers personnel and seven others were injured, she added. They were shifted to different hospitals in the city. One Rangers official succumbed to his injuries, the SSP said.



Mominabad SHO Gul Mohammed Awan also confirmed that the bomb was fitted in a parked motorcycle in Orangi Town-5.

One official of the Karachi Traffic Police and a constable of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell who were passing through the area when the explosion took place were also among the injured, he added.

Meanwhile, a team of the bomb disposal squad was called to the area. (ANI)

