1 police officer wounded in IED blast in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 29 (ANI): A police officer was wounded in a magnetic IED blast in Kabul on Saturday night, Tolo News reported citing Kabul police spokesperson.

The IED was placed on a police vehicle, Ferdaws Fawamarz said.



Meanwhile, an explosion was also reported in PD3 of Ghazni city on Sunday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier on Saturday, two magnetic bombs went off in Kabul wounding seven people.

The explosions were reported at PD6 and PD11 in the city. (ANI)

