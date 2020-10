Kabul [Afghanistan], October 13 (ANI): At least one policeman was killed and five others, including four civilians, were injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar city on Tuesday morning, TOLO news reported.



Citing a police official, it was reported that at least one policeman was killed and five others wounded in a blast targeting a police patrol in PD9 of Kandahar city on Tuesday morning.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)