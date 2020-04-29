1 Rohingya killed during police shootout in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 29 (ANI): A Rohingya refugee was killed in a police shootout in Cox's Bazar's Ramu upazila on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Abdur Rashid Prakhash Khorshed, 30, was a resident of Kutupalong Rohingya camp C-2 block, Dhaka Tribune reported.

The incident took place on Ramu-Naikhongchhari Road in the Rubber Bagan area of Joarianala Union on Wednesday morning, said OC Manas Barua from the district's Detective Branch of Police.

A team of detectives occupied the Joarianala Rubber Bagan area after being notified about the arrival of a consignment of yaba tablets there, according to OC Barua.

"Police went to the location upon getting information about someone smuggling yaba via a motorcycle. When the police indicated to stop the motorcycle, Khorshed started shooting at the police, which led to police firing back in self-defence," Barua said.

"Police recovered the dead body along with the yaba pills from the location afterwards," he added.

Khorshed's body has been sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar hospital for post mortem and a case is being filed under the appropriate law.

The police rushed the wounded man to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Some 3,000 yaba pills, a locally made LG gun and a motorcycle were later recovered from the site, the police claimed. (ANI)

