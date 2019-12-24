10 Afghan security force personnel killed in military camp attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Dec. 24 (ANI): At least seven Afghan army soldiers and three other security personnel of the country's national intelligence agency were killed on Tuesday after the Taliban insurgents attacked a joint military camp in the northern Balkh province, the defence ministry said.

"At least 7 ANA soldiers were killed & 6 others--including 3 NDS employees--were wounded in a Taliban attack on a joint ANA/NDS checkpoint early this morning in Dawolat Abad district in #Balkh province," Tolo News reported after quoting the ministry.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

