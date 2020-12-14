10 Afghan security force personnel killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz

Kunduz [Afghanistan], December 14 (ANI): At least 10 security force members, including a border police commander, were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban attack in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz on Sunday night, said the provincial council member on Monday.



"At least 10 security force members including a border police commander were killed and six others were wounded in a Taliban attack in Imam Sahib district of the Kunduz province on Sunday night," said Khalil Qarizada, provincial council member, as quoted by Tolo News.

Earlier on Monday, the Afghan Ministry of Defence announced that At least 65 Taliban were killed in attacks on security outposts in Zherai, Arghandab, Panjwai, and Shah Wali Kot districts of Kandahar province on Sunday, Tolo News reported further.

The Taliban is however to comment on these attacks. (ANI)

