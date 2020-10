Kabul [Afghanistan], October 11 (ANI): At least 10 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers and three civilians were killed in a roadside blast targeting army humvees in Sar-e-Pul province, TOLO news reported.



Citing a security source, it was reported that at least 10 ANA soldiers and three civilians were killed and three others were wounded in the Saturday blast.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)