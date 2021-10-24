10 cases filed, over 3,000 unidentified persons booked for Bangladesh violence

Dhaka [Bangladesh] October 24 (ANI): Police were underprepared for the communal attack in Hajiganj upazila of Chandpur on October 13 despite warnings from the local puja management committee after the violence in Comilla, locals and activists said.

Five youths died in the clashes after police opened fire, while 33 people were injured. The injured included 23 police officials and staff members, reported Dhaka Tribune.

According to the local unit of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity CouncilB'desh violence (BHBCOP), 12 puja mandaps and several Hindu homes were vandalized on October 13 and 14.



Police said ten cases had been filed with Hajiganj police station over the communal violence. Among the accused are over 3,000 unnamed persons.

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, tensions have been simmering in Bangladesh as unabated targeted attacks are being carried out against Hindus in the country, attacks that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja have spread to other parts and there are reports of violence, arson and killing from various parts of the country.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media. (ANI)

