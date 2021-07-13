10 civilians injured in mortar attacks in Afghanistan

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 13 (ANI): At least 10 civilians were wounded in mortar attacks in Dand district and Kandahar city on Tuesday, Tolo News reported.

Earlier in the day, at least four civilians were killed and five others suffered injuries in a blast in Kabul city.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence across the country as the Taliban make rapid advances and taking control of more and more territory in the war-torn country.



Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.

The Taliban claim that they already control 85 per cent of the country. (ANI)

