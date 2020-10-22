10 cops killed in clashes between Army and Karachi Police

Karachi [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Ten cops have died in clashes between the Karachi Police and the Pakistan Army, amid the reports that a 'civil war-like situation' is developing in the country.

According to a tweet by the International Herald, heavy fire was exchanged between the Sindh Police in Karachi and Pakistan Army, after the latter tried to take custody of a Superintendent of Police, Md. Aftab Anwar. Five Army officers had died in the ensuing firing.

Several Twitter handles, including CNN-News18, have also reported the confrontation, even as the Pakistani mainstream media has tried its best to hide the news from the public.



This comes after political parties under the banner joint opposition alliance---Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-- protested against the 'puppet' government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation. Thousands of people participated in the protest rally in Karachi.

Following the rally, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.

PML-N leader and spokesman for Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair said that the IGP Sindh, Mushtaq Mehr, was 'kidnapped' by Rangers who forced him to file an FIR for Safdar's arrest.

The development caused extreme bitterness among the police officers who retaliated by submitting leave of absence.

Almost the entire top brass of the police, including three Additional IGs, 25 DIGs, 30 SSPs and dozens of SPs, DSPs and SHOs across Sindh, tendered leave applications, as a protest against the "resentment and heartache caused to all ranks of the force" by the unfortunate incident of October 18 and 19. (ANI)

