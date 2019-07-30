10 dead as plane crashes into residential area in Rawalpindi

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): At least 10 people lost their lives and 12 others sustained injuries when a small plane crashed into a residential area near Rabi Plaza in the wee hours of Tuesday.

It was unclear whether the victims were on board the plane or on the ground. However, at least three to four houses were engulfed by fire after the plane crash, Dunya News reported.

The cause behind the crash is so far not known.

Rescue teams reached the spot soon after the plane crashed.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

