Yilan county in northeastern Taiwan where the bridge collapsed on Tuesday.
Yilan county in northeastern Taiwan where the bridge collapsed on Tuesday.

10 injured, 6 trapped after bridge collapses in Taiwan

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:32 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], Oct 1 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 10 people were injured in Taiwan's northeastern county of Yilan on Tuesday after a bridge collapsed as a tanker truck was crossing it, local media reported.
As many as six people are still feared trapped under the bridge.
According to the government-run Central News Agency (CNA), the incident occurred at around 9:30 am (local time).
The truck reportedly turned over and caught fire. The bridge also fell on the top of three fishing boats.
Rescuers are working at the scene to search for people who are trapped under the debris. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:15 IST

