10 killed after vehicle falls into ravine in PoK

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): Ten people were killed and scores others injured after a passenger van fell into a ravine in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, Xinhua News reported citing local media.



Last Sunday, at least four people were killed and nine others injured in a vehicle crash in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province. The accident took place when a passenger van carrying around 20 passengers turned turtle in the Attock district of the province, rescue officials in the area told local media.

Earlier, four people were killed and six others, including two women, suffered injuries in an explosion in Karachi's North Nazimabad locality on October 29. (ANI)

