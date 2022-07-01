footer close header add
footer close header add
हिंदी खबर
Representative Image
Representative Image

10 killed in car accident in SE Iran

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2022 14:46 IST


Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people were killed in a car accident in the south-eastern Iranian province of Sistan and Balochistan, the official IRNA news agency reported Friday.

In the accident on Thursday night, two others were injured when two cars crashed and caught fire on the Konarak to Nikshahr road, Reze Arbabi Nasra, an emergency official at the Iranshahr University of Medical Sciences, told IRNA.
The injured were taken to Chabahar Imam Ali Hospital for treatment, he was quoted as saying. (ANI/Xinhua)

Loading...
iocl
iocl
footer close footer ads
footer close footer ads