10 killed, several injured in grenade attack in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], August 15 (ANI): As many as 10 people, including four children, were killed while several others suffered injuries in a grenade attack on a truck near Baldia Town's Mawach Goth area in Karachi on Saturday.

A senior official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Raja Umer Khattab, said that initial investigations showed that it was a grenade attack. He said that the grenade exploded before it could hit the floor of the vehicle, Dawn reported.

He said that initial investigations releaved that the attackers were on a motorcycle.

Additional police surgeon Dr Qarar Abbasi said that 10 bodies had been brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital. Six women and four children were among the victims.

He said that 10 others, who were injured in the incident had been brought to the hospital for treatment. He said that all four of the deceased children were male and between 10 to 12 years of age. (ANI)