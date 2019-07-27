10 Pakistani Armymen killed in 2 encounters

Waziristan [Pakistan], July 27 (ANI): At least 10 Pakistani army personnel were killed in two encounters with terrorists in Gurbaz of North Waziristan and Balochistan.

In the first incident, six army personnel were killed when terrorists opened fire from across the Pakistan and Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

While four soldiers were killed of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan troops when they were fired upon by militants.

"Shahadat of 6 sldrs on Pak-Afg Bdr & 4 in Bln is the sacrifice Pakistan making for peace in the region," Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.

"While the security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Bln. Their efforts shall IA fail," he added in the tweet. (ANI)

