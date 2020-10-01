10 people killed in traffic accident in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Ten people were killed and six others injured in a traffic accident on the Herat-Kandahar highway in Afghanistan, a spokesman for Herat's governor said on Thursday.



According to the spokesman, Jilani Farhad, the accident took place this morning in the western province of Herat, more specifically the Tapa Khaki area of Dadraskan district.

Five men, three women and two children were killed, when a Flancoch-type vehicle collided with a bus, Farhad specified. (ANI/Sputnik)

