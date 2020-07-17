10 Taliban terrorists killed during attack with Afghan forces

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 17 (Sputnik/ANI): Ten Taliban terrorists were killed and three others injured after they attacked national security forces in the eastern Afghan provinces of Ghazni and Nangarhar, the country's defence ministry said on Friday.

According to the statement, the attacks took place in the Asfandi area of Ghazni province's capital city of Ghazni and Khogyani district in Nangarhar province.

"Six Taliban terrorists were killed and three others were wounded in the clashes in the Asfandi area. Also, four terrorists were killed and three others were injured in the attack in Khogyani district," the statement read.

The ministry said that national security forces did not suffer any casualties in the attacks.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence under a peace pact negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha in late February. However, the group has continued to carry out attacks, causing decry by Washington and Kabul. (Sputnik/ANI)

