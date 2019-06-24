Pakistani pilgrims at Hazrat Amir Khusro shrine in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)
Pakistani pilgrims at Hazrat Amir Khusro shrine in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo/ANI)

100 Pak pilgrims visit Hazrat Amir Khusro shrine in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 20:45 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 23 (ANI) A group of 100 Pakistani pilgrims on Sunday visited the Hazrat Amir Khusro shrine in Delhi.
Accompanied by diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission here, they laid a traditional 'chadar' on the occasion of the 715th Urs of Amir Khusro on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, a High Commission release said.
The pilgrims and Pakistani diplomats were greeted at the shrine by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami, Dewan Moosa Nizami and other members of the Dargah Committee.
The Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro, a disciple of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, is attended every year by devotees from across the world, including Pakistan.
The group also paid their respects at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, located in the same compound.
The visit of the pilgrims took place within the framework of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.
Khusro was a renowned Sufi musician, poet and scholar. He is also regarded as the "father of qawwali" as he fused the Persian, Arabic, Turkish, and South Asian musical traditions to create the form of Sufi devotional music. (ANI)

