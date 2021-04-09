10th summit of D-8 on economic cooperation kicks off virtually

Tehran [Iran], April 9 (ANI): The 10th summit of eight developing countries (D-8) began virtually in Iran on Thursday.



The Summit on economic cooperation was attended by Heads of States/Governments of eight D8 Member States, including Iran, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, and Nigeria in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, reported IRNA.

D-8 was established in 1997 to promote economic and development cooperation among eight Member States with its Headquarters at Istanbul, Turkey.

The D-8 objectives, inter alia, include improving developing countries' position in the world economy, diversifying new opportunities in trade relations, and enhancing participation in decision-making at the international level. Priority areas of cooperation in the D-8 include: Trade; Industry; Agriculture and Food Security; Energy; Transportation; and Tourism. (ANI)

