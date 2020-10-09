11 Afghan security force members killed in Taliban attacks in Kunduz, Helmand

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 9 (ANI): At least 11 security force members were killed in Taliban attack in Kunduz and Helmand provinces on Thursday evening, Tolo News reported citing security sources.

Taliban attacked security outposts in Ali Abad district in the northern province of Kunduz on Thursday evening, a security source said, adding that eight security force members, including four policemen and four army soldiers, were killed.

The source said five army soldiers and two policemen were wounded in the attack. Four other forces were taken hostage by the Taliban, the source said.



Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack by posting photos from the hostages.

The group attacked two areas in Helmand on Thursday night: the Helmand highway and Nahri Saraj district, according to provincial governor's spokesman Omar Zwak.

Zwak said that three security force members were killed and three others were wounded in the Taliban attacks in the province. However, a security source said that at least 10 soldiers were killed in the attacks. (ANI)

