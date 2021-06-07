11 civilians killed in Badghis roadside bomb blast in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 6 (ANI): At least 11 civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Abkamari district in Badghis province, confirmed district governor Khudadad Tayib.



The incident happened at around 5.30 pm local time on Saturday in Chalank village of Abkamari district, TOLOnews reported.

According to local officials, there were women and children among the victims. Abkamari district governor blamed the Talibani terrorists for the bombing, but the group so far has not commented on the incident.

Violence has remained high in the country as clashes continue between Afghan forces and the Taliban on multiple fronts. Security officials reported clashes between the government forces and the Taliban in at least 10 provinces in the last 24 hours on Saturday. (ANI)

