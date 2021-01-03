11 die, 4 injured after gunmen open fire on coal miners in Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Eleven coal miners were killed, while four others were seriously injured after unidentified men opened fire on them at the Machh coal field here.

According to Geo News, police said that the armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains and opened fire.

Eleven were confirmed dead by police while others injured were reported to be in critical condition.



"Massacre, absolute massacre in Mach, Balochistan - 11 Coal mine workers, most of who were Hazara Shia's killed in a gruesome manner at point-blank range - Here's hoping the Balochistan government takes concrete action against those involved," Anas Mallick, a Pakistani journalist wrote on Twitter.

The injured were taken to the Machh hospital for treatment.

Personnel of other law enforcement agencies and rescue teams rushed to the place of the incident near Machh coalfield after the news broke and cordoned off the area, reported ARY News.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

