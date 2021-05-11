11 including children killed in school shooting in Russia's Kazam

Kazan [Russia], May 11 (ANI): At least 11 people including children have been killed in a shooting in a school in Russia's Kazam on Tuesday, local media reported.

The shooting took place at the school in Kazan, a city in southwest Russia, according to Sputnik.



"According to the updated information, 11 people were killed as a result of the shooting inside the school in Kazan," the spokesman for emergency service said.

"Two of the children who died in the school shooting plunged to death as they jumped out of the third-floor window," the spokesman specified.

A criminal probe was opened into the school shooting, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik. (ANI)

