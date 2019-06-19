11 killed in China earthquake

Yibin [China], Jun 18 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed and 122 others sustained injuries after an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday night.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 10:55 p.m (local time), was at a depth of 16 kilometres.

Rescue efforts are underway. China's Ministry of Emergency Management has activated an "emergency response" and sent a work team to the affected areas to provide guidance in rescue and disaster relief, reports Xinhua news agency.

A major highway and several other roads in Sichuan province have been closed as a result of the quake.

The province was hit by a series of aftershocks, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.3 (ANI)

