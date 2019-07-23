11 killed in landslides in western Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 23 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed, while two others went missing, after landslides, triggered by incessant rains, buried houses in Nepal's western district of Gulmi on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in ward number 3 and 4 of the Satyavati Rural Municipality. As many as 200 houses in the area remain in danger of being swept away from the further possible landslides.

The death toll is expected to rise, local authorities fear.

The deceased have been identified as Challi BK (65), Kambu BK (28), Nirmala BK (25), Anjali BK (12), Hemanta BK (10), Shiwani BK (7), Tara BK (8), Suman BK (6), Tilkumari Tramu (32), Darshan Tramu (9) and Durga Bahadur Sinjali (63).

A search and rescue operation carried out by the Nepal army and police personnel with the help of locals is underway in the region.

"The continuous rainfall has made search and rescue operation difficult. Nepal Police, Nepal Army along with the locals are carrying out the rescue operation," said Parishwor Dhakal, the Chairman of Satyavati-3 rural Municipality.

The locals are taking shelter in a school due to the threat of landslide on their residences. (ANI)

