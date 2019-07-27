Floods in Bangladesh
Floods in Bangladesh

114 killed in Bangladesh floods

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 05:10 IST

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): At least 114 people have been killed due to excessive flooding triggered by incessant rains and a deluge from Himalayan rivers in India and Nepal, authorities said on Friday.
Dhaka Tribune confirmed that more than hundreds of people have died and 95 others drowned in the floods that affected 28 districts across the low-lying country in the past 17 days after quoting the Health Emergency Operation Center and the Control Room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Authorities added that thousands of people have been affected in the districts while rising water levels of the major rivers left people stranded in water-logged areas, putting them at risk of water-borne diseases.
According to the control room data, 14,781 people have fallen ill due to flooding, water-borne diseases and other natural disasters between July 10 and July 26.
During this period, a total of 5571 people were infected with diarrhoea, 1,610 infected and one killed from respiratory tract infection (RTI), seven killed from lightning strikes, and eight killed from snake bites.
Additionally, 1,905 people were infected with skin diseases and 479 with eye inflammation relating to the floods that also injured more than 400 people.
The districts affected by floods include Shariatpur, Rajbari, Manikganj, Munshiganj, Netrokona, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, Rangamati, Feni, Bogra, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Kurigram, Jamalpur, Sherpur, Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Sirajganj, Habiganj, Faridpur, Chandpur, and Madaripur.
Bangladesh is regularly flooded during the June-September monsoon as hundreds of rivers that feed into the Bay of Bengal burst their banks. (ANI)

