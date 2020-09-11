115 more COVID-19 cases reported in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], September 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar reported 115 more COVID-19 cases on Friday morning, totalling the cases to 2,265, said a release from the Health and Sports Ministry.

According to the ministry, a total of 185,474 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus since it was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 and 8,750 patients are currently under surveillance.

According to the ministry, 625 patients have recovered from the disease and the death toll stood at 14.

As part of preventive measures to curb the chain of local transmission, the government Thursday restricted domestic travel except for health and emergency matters.

Some townships in Yangon region are now under the stay-at-home order due to the increasing number of locally-transmitted cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

