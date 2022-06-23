हिंदी खबर
Image of the devastating impact of the Afghanistan earthquake. (Photo Credit: UNICEF)
12 children killed in Afghanistan due to bad weather

ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2022 20:07 IST


Kabul [Afghanistan], June 23 (ANI): Snowfall and freezing weather have killed 12 children in Afghanistan's Kunar province, according to media reports on Thursday.
The natural disaster took place in Yugal area of Chawkay district, Xinhua News Agency reported citing Afghan media.
Villagers on condition of anonymity said the calamity took place a couple of days ago when the families of nomads were taking their animals to the mountains for grazing. All victims belonged to nomad families, Xinhua reported.
Earlier, on Wednesday, an earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan and the death toll has surpassed 1,000, with more than 1,500 people injured, news reports said.

The most affected areas are in Spera District in Khost Province, and Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts in Paktika Province.
More than 1,000 people were killed in Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake hit the country.
"We have over 1,000 dead and over 1,500 wounded. Many villages were destroyed," Amin Huzaifa, the head of the culture and information department of the Paktika province, told Sputnik.
Afghanistan's TOLOnews reported that the earthquake occurred around 1:30 AM last night. He said that many of the victims are from the Giyan district of the province.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said that an emergency cabinet meeting was held on Wednesday, to discuss assistance for the people affected by the earthquake. "In addition to helping the people affected by the earthquake, all relevant organizations were tasked to send rescue teams," he said.
The disaster comes as Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took over, as US-led international forces withdrew following two decades of war.
Over this incident, India expressed condolences to the victims and their families impacted by the tragic earthquake in Afghanistan. (ANI)

