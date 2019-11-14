12 killed, 20 injured including foreigners in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 13 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed and 20 others suffered injuries including foreigners in a bomb blast in Kabul, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:21 IST
