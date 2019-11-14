12 killed, 20 injured including foreigners in Kabul blast

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:42 IST

Vulnerable group in Nepal finds home through India initiative

Gorkha [Nepal], Nov 13 (ANI): It has just been some months that Rana Maya Jabara (JBR) had shifted to her new house in the main area of Gorkha Bazaar. Her earlier house, which stood tall in the city, was damaged by the devastating earthquake in April 2015.