12 migrant workers killed in road accident on Nepal highway

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 1 (ANI): Twelve migrant workers were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in a road accident near Thuriya forest area in Banke District along the East-West Highway on Sunday midnight, the police said.

The vehicle, which was ferrying Nepali migrant workers en route to Nepal's Salyan District from Bahraich District in Uttar Pradesh, rammed into a truck othe highway at around midnight in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

"The migrant workers were returning from India. The accident occurred at midnight. All the bodies, as well as those injured, were shifted to Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj city," Banke District Officer, Rambahadur Kurungwang told ANI over the phone.

Banke District's Police Officer, Inspector Hrideyesh Sapkota further informed that the vehicle seemed to be speeding and the driver lost control and hit the backside of a stationary truck on the roadside.

Three among those injured are in critical condition, the police said.

The Bheri Hospital is preparing to refer the three to other district hospitals for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of the deceased, including 11 males and one female, will be conducted at the hospital this week. (ANI)

