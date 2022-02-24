12 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pak's Balochistan, KP

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): A total of 12 militants were killed in two separate operations by security forces in Pakistan's Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on Wednesday.

As many as 10 militants were killed in the Hoshab area of Balochistan in an exchange of fire with the security forces, The News International reported.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of these militants, who were involved in recent firing and attack on security forces incidents in Turbat and Pasni areas, the publication reported.



In a separate operation, two militants were killed in an Intelligence Based Operation conducted by security forces on the reported presence of terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Arms and ammunition, including submachine guns, hand grenades, and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds, were recovered from their possession.

The militants were involved in attacks against the security forces, according to the military's media wing Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR), Samaa TV reported.

In January alone, several terror incidents rocked Pakistan as major cities including Islamabad and Lahore were targeted. An Islamabad-based think tank, the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, recently published a report endorsing the fear that Pakistan has been slowly sliding into chaos and instability for the last couple of years.

Apart from the brewing terrorism in Balochistan province, the Baloch are also against the Pakistani security forces as the region has registered thousands of disappearances of political activists, intellectuals, journalists, and students. (ANI)

