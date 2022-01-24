Representative image
Representative image

12 people dead, several injured after heavy rains in northwest Pakistan

ANI | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 00:37 IST


Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 24 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed and several injured due to rainstorms in Pakistan's northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, media reports said.

Women and children were reportedly among those killed by landslides and roof collapse caused by heavy rain since Friday, Pakistani Urdu news network Saama TV reported citing the provincial disaster management authorities.
Dozens of houses and buildings were partially damaged or completely destroyed, the report said.
Rescue operations are currently underway. Authorities have cleared several roads blocked by landslides, the report said. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl