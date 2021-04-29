120 oxygen concentrators from UK reach India amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A consignment of 120 oxygen concentrators from the United Kingdom reached India, which is in the throes of a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced: "Cooperation with UK continues. Welcome another shipment from UK containing 120 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning."

The UK had earlier announced that it would send three oxygen generation units, each with the capacity of producing 500 litres of oxygen per minute, to India in support of the country's fight against COVID-19.

The United Kingdom High Commission to India on Wednesday said that it will send further vital oxygen equipment to India.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that Britain stands with Indian "friends" in their fight against COVID-19.

"We stand with our Indian friends in their fight against COVID-19. International collaboration is more essential than ever, and this additional UK support package will help meet India's current needs, particularly for more oxygen," the statement quoted him as saying.

The UK recently announced its decision to support India, with 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators sent from surplus stocks.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the patients and many parts of the country are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with rising coronavirus cases.

Earlier today, two Russian flights with oxygen concentrators, lung ventilation equipment, bedside monitors, medicines, including Coronavir and other essential pharmaceutical items landed in India to help the country in its fight against the COVID-19 surge.

"The Russian Federation decided to send humanitarian assistance to India in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries as well as in the context of our anti COVID19 cooperation," said Nikolay Kudashev, Russian envoy to India.

Meanwhile, India once again recorded the highest single-day surge of COVID-19 infections, registering 3,79,257 new cases along with 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814. The cumulative count of the COVID-19 has gone up to 1,83,76,524, while as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease so far. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)