13 injured in blast in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 2 (ANI): At least 13 people suffered injuries in a blast in Balochistan's Kharan district on Tuesday.



Four among them were critically wounded. The critically injured patients were shifted to Quetta while nine others were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dawn reported.

The explosion occurred shortly after a vehicle of security forces passed through the area. The bomb was fitted in a motorbike.

The blast comes a day after an explosion in the province's Awaran district that killed a prominent political leader and tribal elder and injured two other people. (ANI)

