13 Palestinians injured after Israeli forces raid refugee camp in West Bank

Ramallah [Palestine], February 4 (ANI): Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, in the West Bank region of Palestine and injured at least 13 Palestinians, Al Jazeera reported citing the Palestinian health ministry on Saturday.

Two of the injured are critically hurt.

During the raid, the Israeli forces fired bullets, missiles and tear gas at the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho city in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli radio confirmed that during the raid to apprehend Palestinians, Israeli forces launched an anti-tank guided missile, Al Jazeera reported.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society charged Israel with impeding ambulance access. After the operation, however, they were eventually permitted to attend to the injured.



This is not the first raid by the Israeli forces in the West Bank region of Palestine.

In the last week of January, nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed by Israeli forces on Thursday during clashes in the refugee camp of Jenin, CNN reported, referring to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC), Israeli forces first made it impossible for medical personnel to get to the Jenin camp, where four injured people were in serious condition.

According to CNN, it went on to say that Israeli forces also shot tear gas canisters at the Jenin Government Hospital, resulting in children suffering from inhalation injuries.

However, the Israeli force refuted claims of innocent Palestinians being killed in the raid and added that they were operating in Jenin Thursday to catch a "terror squad belonging to the Islamic Jihad terror organization," saying in a statement that it killed three "terrorists," the American broadcaster reported.

As bloodshed continues to remain a part of Palestine, the Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh called on the United Nations and international human rights organizations to "intervene urgently to provide protection to the children, youth and women." (ANI)

