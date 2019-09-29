13 people killed, 4 injured in road mishap on Bangkok's outskirts

Bangkok [Thailand], Sept 29 (ANI): At least 13 people were killed while four others were injured after the pickup truck they were travelling in overturned on Bangkok's outskirts on Sunday, as per the police.

The deceased belonged to Sisaket Technical College, Xinhua reported.

As per the deputy National Police Spokesman Pol. Col. Krissana Pattanacharoen, the vehicle they were travelling by overturned and hit a roadside power pole on Bang Phli district's King Keo road.

While 12 of the deceased passed away on the spot, one other was declared dead at a hospital. (ANI)

